King Charles III of the United Kingdom praised Oman’s efforts to keep navigation through the Strait of Hormuz open at a state banquet at Windsor Castle. On the first day of Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s three-day state visit, the monarch called these efforts important for the international community, particularly for the most vulnerable people affected by the conflict in the region.

As The National reports, Charles III delivered part of his speech in Arabic. He said he recognized Oman’s long-standing role as a trusted mediator for all sides at a time when conflict had painfully returned to the region. The king also praised Oman’s policy of “constructive neutrality” in the Persian Gulf.

Ceremony in Windsor

Sultan Haitham arrived at Windsor Castle in a horse-drawn carriage and spent time with members of the British royal family. He presented Charles III with the Order of Al Said, which the king later wore at the state banquet for 160 guests.

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Charles III called Oman one of the United Kingdom’s oldest allies and closest friends. He also mentioned the joint patronage of Prince William and Oman’s Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham over the Jewel of Arabia expedition, which last year retraced the 1928 coastal route of British explorer Bertram Thomas.

Investment and security cooperation

During the visit, Omani and British officials are expected to sign a number of agreements, including on participation in a $1 billion data centre project in Salalah. According to the office of the British prime minister, the countries plan to strengthen cooperation in security, defence and trade.

Strengthening the UK-Oman Sovereign Investment Partnership is expected to increase investment in renewable energy, technology, critical minerals, the space industry, healthcare and financial services. UK Export Finance is also expected to increase financing capacity for British exports to Oman to £7 billion. A maritime cooperation agreement is also expected to be signed, providing for enhanced information sharing with the Omani Maritime Security Centre.

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