A monument to Solzhenitsyn disappeared for a day in Vladivostok

In Vladivostok, Russia, a monument to writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn was returned to its original location a day after it was dismantled. The monument was reinstalled on Korabelnaya Embankment in the city center, although it had initially been planned to be moved to the Vera and Nadezhda Park.

The Interfax news agency reported this on October 21, citing the city administration.

City officials explained that during installation, it became clear that the monument’s dimensions did not fit the square’s spatial characteristics. According to the administration, the monument visually overwhelms the small recreational area.

In addition, city officials received complaints from residents who feared the monument would obstruct their view. City officials stated that these circumstances could only be fully assessed on site, whereas they could not be taken into account during the design phase.

As a result, the authorities decided to temporarily return the monument to Korabelna Embankment. They plan to refine the site in the Vera and Nadezhda Square, but no new date has been set for the monument’s relocation at this time.

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