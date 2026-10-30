In the United States, Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren has questioned the National Science Foundation (NSF) over funds allocated by Congress for scientific research but reportedly not distributed. As The Hill reports, the U.S. House of Representatives member believes the foundation's actions may violate Congress's power of the purse and the principle of separation of powers.

Questions over $1.4 billion

Lofgren's letter was a response to a New York Times report that the NSF had not distributed $1.4 billion appropriated by Congress for research. Citing two sources, the publication reported that President Donald Trump's administration seeks to direct the funds toward other priorities, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

According to The Hill, 20% of the NSF research budget remained undistributed in fiscal year 2026. Lofgren said that foundation employees had previously told her staff of their intention to use the money but explained the delay in issuing grants by the late adoption of budget appropriations. Later, she said, it became known that there was an intention to direct a substantial portion of the funding toward unspecified Trump administration priorities.

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NSF's position

The congresswoman asked the independent agency to explain whether it intends to spend the funds, how exactly it manages them, and whether it received instructions from the White House. The Hill notes that Democrats are currently in the minority in the House of Representatives, so Lofgren's ability to investigate is limited.

NSF spokesperson Mike England told The New York Times that the foundation had moved the funds to invest in its own priorities aligned with the administration's broader initiatives. He also said that the NSF remains committed to funding sound fundamental research in the natural and engineering sciences. The NSF provides about one-quarter of federal support for research at U.S. universities, mainly through grant funding.

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