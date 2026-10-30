Clashes between protesters and police occurred in Rome, Turin and Vicenza, Italy, during a nationwide strike called by the grassroots USB trade union. According to ANSA English, participants protested over the cost-of-living crisis, war, rearmament and the policies of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

Clashes near the Colosseum

In Rome, some protesters broke away from the main march and headed toward the Colosseum. Significant police forces were stationed near the ancient Roman amphitheater: last weekend, some participants in another demonstration managed to enter the structure during a protest that turned violent.

During the clashes, protesters threw objects at law enforcement officers, overturned rubbish bins to use as barricades and set them on fire, as well as electric scooters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Water cannon in Turin and injuries in Vicenza

In Piazza Castello in Turin, police used a water cannon and pushed back protesters after a group of students and left-wing activists attempted to reach a police cordon guarding the prefecture.

In Vicenza, four police officers were injured during the clashes, while three protesters sustained minor injuries. According to the agency, participants linked to local “social centers” — anti-capitalist activist groups — attempted to occupy the city’s western bypass at an interchange guarded by police.

After the water cannon was used, demonstrators threw smoke bombs and launched fireworks toward law enforcement officers. Some of the fireworks hit police officers on the front line, after which police used tear gas, affecting several protesters.

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