In Poland, unions representing uniformed services are to hold a meeting with the Ministry of the Interior and Administration next Thursday, which is being described as the last opportunity to reach an agreement. The unions’ decision on a protest will depend on the outcome of the talks, RMF24 reports.

They demand deadlines be set

Union representatives are demanding that the ministry specify concrete deadlines for meeting the demands agreed in an arrangement several months ago. According to them, these provisions have still not been implemented.

These include, in particular, issues of pay, as well as the introduction of a Uniformed Service Officer Family Card. It was intended to provide officers and their family members with benefits, including access to medical care.

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A protest is possible

Even before the talks, decisions may be made which, in the view of professional service officers, will make it impossible to fulfill the demand concerning the card. This concerns the possible inclusion of volunteer firefighters in the system. Representatives of the professional services believe this will paralyze the system’s operation.

If the sides fail to reach an agreement, the unions may begin protest action. The specific format of the protest has not yet been determined. According to RMF24, officers may take sick leave during a period of increased staffing needs — in particular, while providing security for the Constitutional Tribunal or the nationalists’ march on November 11.

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