In Germany, the student initiative Gen Z steht auf has called for protests on October 31 in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and other cities. Participants plan to raise the issues of cuts to education and social spending, the rising cost of living and plans for military conscription, Anadolu Agency reports.

The initiative's position

Gen Z steht auf co-founder Akram Selo told local media that the demonstrations should take place peacefully. According to him, the initiative clearly distances itself from any manifestations of violence.

In a position paper, the movement demands policies that provide for investment in education, social security, healthcare and affordable housing, rather than savings at the expense of the younger generation. The organizers said they do not want decisions about their future to be made without their participation.

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Police warning

Berlin police expressed concern that radical groups could use the student protests for their own purposes. Police spokesperson Florian Nath told DPA that law enforcement officers would carefully determine whether these are legitimate student protests or whether someone is trying to use Halloween night for other purposes.

Security sources told the media that radical groups may try to stage street unrest, arson or clashes with police under the cover of the protests.

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