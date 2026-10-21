Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the release of 74-year-old U.S. citizen Stephen Gabbard, who had been held in a Russian prison. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump asked Putin to release the American.

Putin announced Hubbard’s release during a meeting with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who had arrived in St. Petersburg for talks regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to Russian media reports, the American is already at Pulkovo Airport and is preparing to fly to the United States.

Earlier, Donald Trump publicly stated that he had asked Putin to release Hubbard. According to the U.S. president, he had been discussing this issue with the Russian dictator for quite some time.

Stephen Gabbard had been living in Ukraine since 2014. In February 2022, during the Russian occupation of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, he was captured by Russian troops.

The Russian side accused the American of being a mercenary and claimed that he had served in a Ukrainian territorial defense unit. In 2024, a Russian court sentenced Gabbard to six years and ten months in prison.

At the same time, the United States called the case against him fabricated and considered him to have been unlawfully detained.

The American’s family also questioned the circumstances of the trial. They insisted that Gabbard may have pleaded guilty under duress and that his confession did not reflect his beliefs and views.

Gabbard’s release came amid intensified diplomatic contacts between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia. In particular, Steve Witkoff’s visit to St. Petersburg was linked to negotiations regarding a possible end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was reported by Russian state media.

Earlier, an 87-year-old math teacher from Oleksandriya took social media by storm with her elegant outfits and well-groomed appearance. The woman shared how she manages to stay young and stylish and revealed her secret.

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