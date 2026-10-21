In Strasbourg, France, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union will not ease sanctions on fossil fuels from the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. She said this in an address to members of the European Parliament, Politico Europe reports.

European Commission’s position

Von der Leyen stressed that Russia is not a reliable energy supplier, as it can use energy dependence to pressure others. According to her, it was Russia that stopped gas supplies to Europe, and the EU will not forget this experience.

Her statement came after US President Donald Trump announced at the beginning of October an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease sanctions on diesel fuel imports until April 2027. The agreement was announced amid rising global oil prices. Later, defending the deal, Trump said that the EU had also bought fossil fuels from Moscow for billions, without providing further details.

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New tool in trade with China

In addition to energy sanctions, von der Leyen raised the issue of the trade imbalance with China. She confirmed that the European Commission plans to present a new deterrence instrument as early as December. It is expected to be based on a proposal by Berlin and Paris and would allow restrictions or bans on imports from countries that, in the EU’s view, distort the single market.

According to the publication, the mechanism will require minimal consultations with member states, which should enable Brussels to act more quickly. It is to be supplemented by a diversification instrument and a solidarity mechanism that are already being developed. Von der Leyen also said that the EU will continue seeking agreements with Beijing following the deal to restrict imports of Chinese hybrids.

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