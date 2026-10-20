In Santa Ana, California, more than 200 packages containing graded Pokémon and sports trading cards were stolen from a FedEx truck parked near the headquarters of Professional Sports Authenticator. They were being sent to their owners after grading. The estimated value of most of the stolen shipments exceeds $963,000, The Verge reports.

Investigation and certification numbers

PSA, one of the largest companies providing independent grading of sports and collectible cards, reported the incident to Santa Ana police. The company is still determining the full list of cards in the stolen packages, so the total value of the stolen items may increase.

Collectors Holdings, PSA's parent company, said it is cooperating with local law enforcement and FedEx as part of the investigation. It also notified marketplace partners about rare items and cards with serial numbers to prevent their resale. PSA has deactivated the unique certification numbers of all cards already identified as stolen.

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Compensation for customers

Collectors Holdings said it had contacted affected customers regarding compensation. It is to be calculated based on the fair market value of the lost items, but not above the maximum insured value selected by the customer before submitting the cards for grading.

YouTuber Sky-B Cards said he was among those affected. He paid $8,468 to grade 104 sports cards and insured the shipment for up to $156,000. It is unknown what compensation he received. Other collectors are providing information to YouTuber Boston Card Hunter, who is compiling a shared list of stolen cards with serial numbers and detailed descriptions.

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