Representatives of Israel and Lebanon held a meeting at the headquarters of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing two sources in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Meeting at MacDill Air Force Base

The talks took place at MacDill Air Force Base. According to the publication's sources in the IDF, their goal was to continue implementing the framework agreement reached through US mediation. It provides for the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

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Security issues

Lebanese media outlet Beirut Wire reported on Monday that Lebanon was preparing a delegation for talks that were expected to last until Wednesday. According to Beirut Wire, these contacts are not peace negotiations: security issues, rather than the normalization of relations, are on the agenda.

According to Beirut Wire, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed the country's participation in the talks. Among Lebanon's demands, the outlet named the cessation of Israeli operations in the south of the country, where Israeli military personnel operate against Hezbollah, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon. Before the meeting in Florida, the sides held preliminary rounds of talks in Washington and Rome.

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