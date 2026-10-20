In Krakow, Poland, Łukasz Gibała was sworn in and took office as the city’s president. The ceremonial session of the city council was held in the meeting hall of Krakow City Hall at All Saints’ Square, Interia reports.

Ceremony at the city council

During the ceremony, Gibała swore to remain faithful to the law and perform his duties solely for the public good and the well-being of the city’s residents.

The symbols of power — a chain and the key to the city gates — were handed to the new leader by Stanisław Kraczyk. He had been serving as acting president of Krakow under a decision by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Before presenting the insignia, Kraczyk said that Gibała was taking on difficult and complex, but achievable work.

The ceremony was attended by parliamentarians Ireneusz Raś, Monika Piątkowska and Jerzy Fedorowicz, the voivode of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship Krzysztof Klęczar, voivodeship marshal Łukasz Smółka, rectors of Krakow universities, as well as former city presidents Józef Lassota, Andrzej Gołaś and Aleksander Miszalski.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Former city leader Jacek Majchrowski did not attend the ceremony. As Radio Kraków reported, he was outside Krakow and said that his absence was not a political boycott.

Election results and promises

Gibała won the second round of the election held on October 11. He received 62.12% of the vote, while his rival Monika Piątkowska received 37.88%. Turnout was 44.27%.

In May, Aleksander Miszalski was recalled from the post of president of Krakow in a referendum. During the election campaign, Gibała promised to conduct an external audit of the city, change the rules for the operation of the Clean Transport Zone, and restore the 20-minute ticket. His tasks also include reducing Krakow’s debt, which, according to the publication, amounts to about 8 billion zlotys.

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