French authorities have opened a judicial investigation after unauthorized drones were detected near and over military facilities in the Toulon area. They entered a no-fly zone covering a significant part of the city’s area, where France’s main naval base is located.

As AeroTime reports, the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture said on October 21 that counter-drone systems were activated in response to each detection, in coordination with French internal security forces. According to the prefecture, sensitive infrastructure was not threatened.

The number of drones involved, the locations where they were detected, and information about the possible interception of the aircraft were not specified. The origin of the flights also remains unknown.

Drones spotted during exercises

The incidents occurred during the large-scale joint Typhon exercises, which ran from October 5 to 16, 2026. Military personnel and internal security forces practiced protecting facilities in Toulon harbor and the surrounding area.

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The exercises were led by Vice Admiral Laurent Hermmann, Commander-in-Chief for the Mediterranean. They included land, air, and maritime operations, including military drone flights, and covered Toulon and ten neighboring municipalities. The most intensive activity was scheduled for October 13–15.

Permanent restricted zone

The permanent LF-P 62 prohibited airspace has been in effect over a significant part of the Toulon area since 2017. It extends from ground level to an altitude of approximately 5,943 meters and is active around the clock. Flights in this zone are possible only under specified conditions.

A similar incident near Toulon occurred on March 24, 2026, when a drone was detected near the naval base on Quai Kronstadt. At that time, maritime gendarmes detained the drone operator, and the base filed a complaint. In February 2026, Swedish military personnel also neutralized a drone near the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle during its visit to Malmö. The Swedish Armed Forces later stated that the aircraft had been launched from the Russian intelligence vessel Zhigulyovsk of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation.

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