German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at an economic forum in Berlin, stated that Ukraine’s surrender—or unconditional surrender—in the war with Russia is completely out of the question, as this would mean the surrender of all its allies.

The head of the German government emphasized that Germany’s support for Ukraine is not intended to prolong the military conflict. At the same time, he noted that Germany and other European countries remain ready for negotiations at any time.

In his speech, the chancellor devoted special attention to Germany’s security, calling Russian disinformation, daily acts of sabotage, and hybrid attacks on communication systems the greatest threat to the country—a threat whose significance is still underestimated by the public. Merz accused Moscow of fundamentally undermining the European political order established after the end of the Cold War, and emphasized that Russia’s destabilizing influence on German society is of greater concern to him than the state of the economy or relations with the U.S. and China.

Source: DW.

As a reminder, Merz warned Europe about Putin’s true goals.

We should add that Germany is tightening the rules for language exams for migrants, particularly Ukrainians.

In Germany, the number of Ukrainians in the workforce has reached about 400,000. Nearly 350,000 of them officially pay contributions to the social insurance system.

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