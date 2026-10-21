Russia is preparing to ship diesel to the U.S. and is also offering fertilizer

Russia is ready to supply the U.S. not only with diesel fuel but also with large quantities of fertilizer. Vladimir Putin made this statement during a meeting with U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Russian president, the first tankers carrying diesel fuel could set sail for the United States in just a few days.

Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to sell large volumes of diesel fuel and fertilizers to the U.S. According to Putin, the first tankers carrying Russian diesel are set to depart for the United States “in two or three days.” Each tanker will carry 40,000 metric tons of fuel. The Russian president also noted that, following the agreements with Washington, global diesel prices have fallen by 5–6%.

Witkoff thanked Putin for lifting restrictions on Russian diesel fuel exports. He stated that this could help stabilize global markets.

According to the special envoy, shipments from Russia could benefit American farmers and truck drivers. He also expressed hope for the development of economic ties between the two countries. “I believe that the discussions already underway are a very good indication of the opportunities that may open up for economic and business cooperation between our two countries,” Witkoff said.

Russia Promises to Increase Diesel Exports

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that the first tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel is scheduled to depart for the U.S. on October 22. According to him, the parties are finalizing the contracts.

Novak stated that Russia is ready to meet the needs of the American market to the best of its ability. “We will meet the needs of the United States to the best of our ability,” he said.

The deputy prime minister also claims that Russia will be able to fully restore diesel fuel export volumes by the end of the year. According to him, once production increases, Russian suppliers will be able to return to their previous supply volumes to other countries as well.

What Is Known About the Agreement Between Trump and Putin

Donald Trump announced the so-called “diesel deal” on October 9 following a phone call with Putin. According to him, Russia is to supply more than 300,000 metric tons of fuel to the U.S. and global markets in October. In November, the volume is expected to rise to 500,000 metric tons, and subsequently to one million metric tons. To implement the agreements, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has authorized transactions involving Russian diesel through April 7, 2027. The general license covers the sale, delivery, unloading, and import of fuel. It also allows for its direct import into the United States.

In addition, on October 16, Trump signed an executive order waiving some of the restrictions provided for in the U.S. sanctions law against Russia. Among the possible measures under this law are tariffs of 500% on Russian goods. Consequently, Moscow has declared its readiness to increase diesel fuel supplies to the U.S. and is also offering fertilizers to the American side. At the same time, statements by Russian officials regarding future export volumes and delivery schedules do not in themselves confirm that all these shipments have already taken place. He made these remarks during a meeting with Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg that there is a basis for reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. The American side brought documents containing proposals for resolving the war, but their contents have not yet been disclosed. During the talks, Putin also announced the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Gabbard, whom a Russian court had imprisoned on charges of mercenary activity.

The U.S. hopes that the easing of sanctions on Russian diesel fuel and other steps taken by the U.S. administration will prompt Vladimir Putin to compromise on ending the war against Ukraine. At the same time, it is currently unclear whether these decisions will influence the Kremlin’s position.

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