In Egypt, underwater archaeologists have discovered a bronze signet ring depicting the Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. This is the first known discovery of its kind, which could help researchers deepen their understanding of the history of ancient Alexandria.

The discovery was reported by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The ring was discovered during underwater excavations in the Eastern Harbor of Alexandria, where the remains of the ancient royal quarter, submerged by the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, have been preserved.

The discovery was made on the submerged island of Antirodos, which was once part of the Great Harbor of Alexandria.

The bronze ring is engraved with the Lighthouse of Alexandria, also known as the Lighthouse of Pharos. The image resembles those minted on Alexandrian coins in the 2nd century CE.

The lighthouse itself was built on the island of Pharos during the Ptolemaic dynasty. It was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, but it has not survived to the present day.

According to Egyptian archaeologists, this is the first known signet ring featuring an engraved image of the Lighthouse of Alexandria.

In ancient times, the island of Antirhodos was part of the city’s royal quarter. A palace stood there, which the ancient Greek geographer Strabo described after his journey through Egypt between 29 and 25 BCE.

Researchers speculate that the discovered signet ring may indicate that the palace complex continued to be used for administrative purposes at least until the 2nd century CE. It is possible that the Lighthouse of Alexandria was also managed from there.

Frank Goddio, head of the archaeological expedition, said that this season, researchers are working at four sites in the Eastern Harbor. Specifically, they are studying the remains of the Temple of Isis, the palace on the island of Antirhodos, a monumental sarcophagus, and the Timonium—a palace complex associated with the Roman general Mark Antony.

In addition to the ring, archaeologists have uncovered numerous ceramic artifacts dating from the 4th century BCE to the 4th century CE. These include household and tableware, amphorae, and other containers, as well as fragments of ancient glass.

Source: Heritage Daily.

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