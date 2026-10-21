Europe must integrate Ukraine’s war-tested defense capabilities into its own security system as soon as possible. Failing to take this step would be a serious strategic mistake, Kubilius said.

“We, as Europeans, must recognize our vital interest in the swiftest possible full integration of Ukraine’s combat capabilities with European defense capabilities. We have no time to delay,” he emphasized.

According to the European Commissioner, Ukraine has unique experience in protecting the civilian population during wartime, which European countries do not yet possess. Daily air raid alerts, missile strikes, and drone attacks provide Ukraine with the practical knowledge necessary to prepare European societies for potential crises.

“It is not we who can teach Ukraine about civil security. It is Ukraine that can teach us,” he noted.

The European Commissioner stressed that protecting energy grids, railways, and industrial facilities is no less important than securing national borders. He called on civil authorities, the armed forces, and infrastructure operators to jointly prepare for emergencies, as well as to ensure that the population is capable of coping with crisis situations on its own for at least 72 hours.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen the European defense industry, remove bureaucratic obstacles to the movement of troops and equipment, and overcome the fragmentation of the EU defense market.

According to him, Europe must learn to act as a single defense system, rather than as a collection of 27 separate national systems. At the same time, increasing defense production and investment in security should help Europe deter aggression and preserve peace.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius during a speech at the “Future of Civil Security” conference, held as part of the “Future Forces” security conference.

Kubilius opened the first EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance Council.

UFORCE, the Ukrainian manufacturer of MAGURA maritime drones, has been selected as one of the Ukrainian founding companies of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance. The alliance aims to combine battle-tested Ukrainian innovations with European industrial capabilities to rapidly scale up production and expand the defense sector.

U.S. special forces used Ukrainian Magura maritime drones for the first time during exercises in the Philippines. During the tests, the drone successfully struck and sank a target vessel.

Romania reported that Ukraine had lost control of four maritime drones.

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