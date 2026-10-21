In the United States, Virginia Tech has decided to accelerate the closure of its joint undergraduate program with China’s Xidian University. The program will cease operations after the end of the current academic year, although students already enrolled had previously been expected to be allowed to complete it by 2029, the South China Morning Post reports.

Virginia Tech deputy spokesperson Margaret Ashburn provided the publication with a copy of the university’s letter to the Pentagon and confirmed the accelerated termination of the program. The letter states that the institution began winding down the partnership in 2025 and stopped admitting new students. It has not yet been specified how the early conclusion of the program will affect those already studying there.

Security measures

Before the program’s final closure, Virginia Tech introduced additional security measures. In particular, faculty members visiting Xidian University receive research security briefings before and after their trips.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The university also explained to the Pentagon that recent joint publications with Shandong University were the result of earlier work. According to Virginia Tech, active cooperation with this Chinese institution was discontinued back in 2019. Shandong University was added to the U.S. blacklist in July 2026.

Pentagon reviews

In August, the U.S. Department of Defense required 30 universities to review their foreign research ties, including partnerships with institutions on its list of risky organizations. The department warned that institutions that fail to meet research security standards could lose federal funding.

The Pentagon said that all 30 universities completed initial reviews and took action regarding ties identified as potential risks. Virginia Tech was among seven universities that the department specifically recognized for prompt action. The Section 1286 list contains 130 foreign organizations, mostly Chinese, as well as Russian and Iranian ones, which Washington considers risks to national security.

Read us on