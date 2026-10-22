The Italian government will hold an emergency meeting on October 22 over a crisis in food and fuel supplies in Naples and other areas of the country’s south. The reason is a strike by truck drivers protesting high fuel prices, RMF24 reports.

Empty shelves and queues at petrol stations

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find fresh products in Naples supermarkets. In particular, there is a shortage of vegetables, fruit, eggs and dairy products. Due to delivery disruptions, many shelves and refrigerators in stores have been emptied.

Problems have also emerged with fuel: some petrol stations have stopped operating, while long queues have formed at those that remain open. According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the city is effectively paralysed by increasingly severe supply disruptions. Residents are sharing information in messengers about places where they can still buy products or refuel their cars.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mozzarella production under threat

The strike has also affected local producers of mozzarella made from buffalo milk. As the Naples newspaper Il Mattino writes, cheese dairies are not receiving milk because transport links have been blocked, so some facilities have been temporarily closed.

Pier Maria Saccani, director of the consortium of producers of this cheese, said that farmers continue to produce milk but cannot deliver it for processing. According to him, the industry is in a serious crisis.

Disruptions in the availability of food and fuel have also been recorded in Calabria. According to the Italian press, Giorgia Meloni’s government may consider allocating more than €500 million in aid to the transport sector, which is suffering from rising fuel costs.

Read us on