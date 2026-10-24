The US Army has activated the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam, a US territory. The unit is intended to strengthen the island's defense against regional missile threats, including those from North Korea and China. The battalion will take over air defense tasks previously carried out by Task Force Talon, Korea Herald reports, citing USNI News.

Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base

The battalion activation ceremony took place on October 16. Task Force Talon began its rotational mission in 2013 to counter potential ballistic missile threats from North Korea. Its tasks were later expanded amid China's growing missile capabilities.

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Layered defense systems

The battalion is expected to use Patriot, THAAD and IFPC systems. They are to become part of a layered defense system against ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft and drones.

The US Army noted that Guam's strategic location makes the island an important component of US military operations in the region. According to the Army, the transition from a rotational task force to a battalion reflects the Pentagon's intention to establish permanent air defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. Guam currently uses THAAD launchers for air and missile defense and, when necessary, US Navy ships equipped with the Aegis system.

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