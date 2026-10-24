Serbia’s Republican Electoral Commission has approved the final register of 6,451,292 voters who will be able to take part in the early parliamentary elections on Sunday, October 25. The Rio Times reports.

The decision was adopted on October 23, with 30 of the commission’s 33 members supporting it. The number of voters is 769 higher than the figure of 6,450,523 announced on October 9. Polling stations will be open from 07:00 to 20:00 local time.

250 seats in parliament

All 250 seats in Serbia’s National Assembly will be allocated in the election. Voting will take place in a single nationwide constituency using party lists and the D’Hondt method. To enter parliament, an electoral list must receive at least 3% of the vote, although this requirement does not apply to national minority parties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Serbia’s parliament was dissolved on September 9. According to the publication, President Aleksandar Vučić resigned as president on September 27 and is running for prime minister on behalf of the Serbian Progressive Party.

Latest poll data

An Ipsos poll published on October 22 recorded 47.4% support for the Serbian Progressive Party. The “Student List,” which supports the protest movement, had 40%. The alliance of the Socialist Party of Serbia and United Serbia received 3.2%, while the NADA coalition had 1.7%.

The article notes that opinion poll results in Serbia often become a subject of controversy, so one poll is not a forecast of the final result. The voting results, turnout, and distribution of mandates will be known after the ballots are counted.

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