On Wednesday, October 21, about 10,000 schoolchildren, college students, and teachers took to the streets for peaceful demonstrations in central Athens and the suburbs, protesting against problems in education and the rising cost of living. Amid the protests, students set up tents near the parliament building.

Protests also took place in other cities across the country. The participants expressed solidarity with protests in France and other European countries against the rising cost of living and, in their words, the dilapidated state of schools. Near the parliament building, they chanted: “From Greece to France, we want free public education.”

The students set up tents in Syntagma Square and held an overnight rally there ahead of Wednesday’s march. Some elementary school teachers and doctors went on strike to protest wages and staff shortages, disrupting operations at public schools and hospitals.

“It’s very hard to get by here; rent is very high,” said 21-year-old student Georgia Fukidou, who took part in the march in Athens.

The protests are increasing pressure on the center-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who faces elections in mid-2027. Greeks are grappling with stagnant wages, high rent, and rising energy costs. The average monthly salary of 1,500 euros remains at 2009 levels, and the real purchasing power of many Greeks remains among the lowest in the EU.

Education Minister Sofia Zacharaki stated on the eve of the protests that she hears the students’ demands. She acknowledged that housing costs are putting a strain on Greek families and announced projects totaling more than 733 million euros for new student dormitories and the modernization of educational institutions. The government also stated that aid to households and businesses due to rising energy costs will total about 1 billion euros.

Source: Associated Press

As a reminder, Italy is investigating Russia’s involvement in the mass protests.

The Italian government approved the deployment of 500 troops to Milan following protests in the country’s northern cities, some of which escalated into clashes with police. The cabinet also approved new legal measures that increase penalties for violence, looting, and vandalism during demonstrations.

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized foreign leaders, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump, for spreading false information about the unrest in France and exploiting these events for their own election campaigns.

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