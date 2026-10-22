Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration has warned parents about false messages claiming that they need to submit special declarations to schools regarding actions during an alarm signal. As Interia reports, ministry spokesperson Karolina Gałecka said such posts spread disinformation and are intended to cause anxiety and fear among parents.

Children remain under the institution’s care

Under the current procedure, in the event of an air raid threat, children must remain under the care of the school or kindergarten in a designated shelter location. The procedure for educational institutions in such situations was sent to voivodes and Poland’s Ministry of National Education on September 21.

Poland’s Interior Ministry stressed that parents should not go to collect their children during an alert. The danger applies to the entire area covered by the warning, and travel may create additional risks. Roads may be closed, while emergency services may be carrying out rescue operations.

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No additional declarations are required

The ministry noted that the rules do not provide for parents to submit any additional declarations to supposedly exempt themselves from the procedure. They also do not require children to be transported by buses or handed over to people who are not authorized to do so.

Children should not be taken outside during an alarm signal. The building may be left only after an appropriate order from services or competent authorities, which must determine a safe route. The Interior Ministry urged people to use verified information in crisis situations, remain calm, and follow established procedures.

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