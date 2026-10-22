In Poland, the Law and Justice party has submitted a motion to the Marshal of the Sejm for a vote of no confidence in Interior and Administration Minister Marcin Kierwiński. This was announced by the head of the PiS parliamentary club, Mariusz Błaszczak, RMF24 reports.

Necessary signatures collected

Błaszczak said that the motion has already been submitted. He also criticized Kierwiński, calling him one of the worst ministers in the current government.

According to Błaszczak, PiS collected the required number of signatures and prepared new documents after representatives of Rozwój Plus submitted an incomplete document. Rozwój Plus lawmaker Krzysztof Szczucki explained this as human error: according to him, a club employee mistakenly failed to attach one sheet. Błaszczak added that several politicians from Mateusz Morawiecki's association also signed the motion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interior Ministry's response

Karolina Gałecka, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and Administration, commenting on the initiative for PAP, said that amid threats related, among other things, to hybrid warfare, the opposition should also consider ensuring stability in the country. In her view, such actions during this period are irresponsible.

Under Poland's constitution, the Sejm may pass a vote of no confidence in a minister by a majority of votes of the statutory number of deputies. A motion to dismiss a minister may be submitted by at least 69 deputies.

Read us on