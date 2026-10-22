Several columns of students and citizens from different regions of Serbia arrived at Students' Square in Belgrade in the evening ahead of the final election rally of the Students’ List movement. Participants were welcomed with music, flares and fireworks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Walking columns from different cities

The routes to the capital ran from Šabac, Valjevo, Gornji Milanovac, Novi Sad and Zaječar. The participants plan to join the rally at Slavija Square, scheduled ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 25.

A column from eastern Serbia reached Belgrade after six days on the road, covering about 240 kilometres from Zaječar. A group from the western part of the country walked through Obrenovac and Čukarica, while participants from Novi Sad entered the city via New Belgrade and Branko's Bridge.

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Welcome in the capital's centre

After their arrival, the march participants were presented with medals and certificates of appreciation, and several people addressed those present. According to the Serbian outlet Insajder, people along the routes greeted the participants and brought them food and drinks despite the marchers' fatigue and injuries.

Traffic was stopped on Vase Čarapića Street. Metal barriers were installed between the rectorate building and the National Theatre to provide more space for pedestrians. Several police officers were present at Republic Square.

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