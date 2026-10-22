Kushner announced encouraging progress in the peace talks on Ukraine

Jared Kushner, an American negotiator and the son-in-law of the U.S. president, announced encouraging progress in negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Encouraging progress has been made over the past few days. There is still hard work ahead, but we have a real chance to stop this war and lay the foundation for lasting peace, security, and prosperity for generations to come,” Kushner wrote.

He thanked Donald Trump for his leadership in the peace efforts, as well as his Ukrainian and European colleagues and the Russian side for their constructive cooperation.

Kushner attached a post by his partner, Steve Witkoff, in which Witkoff spoke positively about the results of the talks in Oslo with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, as well as the meeting in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin.

As a reminder, Putin asked Witkoff to convey his thanks to Melania Trump.

Witkoff’s talks with Putin lasted three hours and have concluded.

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the talks regarding Ukraine.

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