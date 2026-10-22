During a meeting in Oslo, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, expressed their dissatisfaction in a private conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding his responses to Trump’s criticism.

“The ‘rules of the road’ when it comes to President Trump’s relations with foreign leaders are clear: he can criticize you. But woe to you if you push back,” the publication reports.

According to media reports, this time the White House chief did not like how Zelenskyy reacted to his criticism. That is why Trump instructed Witkoff and Kushner to sort things out with the Ukrainian president. All of this took place during a closed-door meeting in Oslo on October 20.

Trump’s special envoys not only rebuked Zelenskyy but also claimed that he had, so to speak, angered the White House chief.

“Zelenskyy occasionally objected during the discussion, as the Americans complained about certain comments. 'I never said that,' Zelensky insisted at one point, according to a person who shared the details on condition of anonymity, since it was a private conversation," the publication writes.

Journalists note that the contrast between Trump’s attitude toward autocrats and democrats became even more apparent the day after the meeting in Oslo, when Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg for peace talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

After securing the release of American Steven Gabbard, who had been held in a Russian prison, Witkoff—to everyone’s surprise—called Putin a “humanist.” A little later, Trump stated that he shared his special envoy’s view on this matter.

A New Conflict Between Trump and Zelensky

Recently, the U.S. president publicly accused his Ukrainian counterpart of being unwilling to end the war with Russia.

The New York Times reported on the details of the meeting.

Video: Trump got into a verbal spat with reporters at the White House.

Trump wants to evict journalists from the White House, according to The New York Times.

Trump has filed a new $10 billion lawsuit against the WSJ.

In the U.S., an unidentified man fired shots at Trump during a journalists’ dinner; he was detained.

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