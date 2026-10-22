At least three people were killed and another was injured as a result of storms and flooding in southern France, local authorities reported on Wednesday evening.

Evacuation of residents

TimesLIVE, citing local authorities, reported that dozens of people were accommodated in emergency shelters in the towns of Mouriès and Saint-Martin-de-Crau between Montpellier and Marseille. These are two small settlements in the south of the country.

The prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhône region, Jacques Witkowski, said the water had risen to an unprecedented level. He made the statement in a message late on Wednesday evening.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Storm in the west of the country

According to the source, the weather in southern France was expected to gradually calm down. At the same time, a storm approaching from Ireland was expected in the west of the country on Thursday night.

France's meteorological service, Météo-France, warned that Storm Austin was expected to bring strong winds to northwestern regions of France.

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