Anti-government protests took place again in Albania’s capital, Tirana, on Sunday — hours after Prime Minister Edi Rama announced new measures to curb violence during demonstrations. As TimesLIVE reports, participants gathered near the Ministry of Education and then headed to the head of government’s office.

Protest near the prime minister’s office

Despite the rain, protesters burned chairs that Rama had placed outside his office as an invitation to dialogue with the government. The student-led demonstrations have swept central Tirana this month and spread to other Albanian cities.

Protesters are demanding Rama’s resignation. Their discontent is linked to what they see as government corruption, as well as a lack of jobs and low education standards. During previous rallies, demonstrators set fire to government buildings and banks, smashed shop windows and tore up paving stones to throw at police.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New fines

Earlier on Sunday, Rama presented new measures, including a fine of 500,000 lek, or $6,188, for anyone taking part in a protest that turns violent, even if that person did not personally commit violent acts.

In a video address, the prime minister said those demanding his resignation were mistaken if they believed they could achieve it through violence or other means. At the same time, he said he did not consider all of the protesters’ claims or demands to be wrong.

Rama’s biggest challenge

The current unrest followed several months of mostly peaceful summer protests against a luxury coastal project backed by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. For Rama, who has led the government since 2013 and won a fourth term last year, this wave of protests has become his biggest challenge.

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