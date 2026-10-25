Elon Musk called for compassion for Russian boys on the front lines

American entrepreneur Elon Musk stated that the loss of life in the war must be stopped and called for compassion toward Russian conscripts.

He wrote this on the social media platform X as a comment on another user’s post. That user wrote that there is only one reason for connecting Ukraine to Starlink—and subsequently limiting Starlink’s speed for the Ukrainian Armed Forces—and that is that Musk is trying to save lives.

In turn, the multibillionaire wrote the following:

“The endless killing of Ukrainians and Russians must stop. We must also show some compassion for the poor Russian conscripts—these young men have no choice but to fight and die under drone strikes.”

Source: Musk on social media platform X.

Prior to this, Musk stated that the Ukrainian military had allegedly used the civilian commercial service Starlink for offensive drone strikes, which violates the rules, and added that the corresponding loophole had been closed. Musk also stated that the Starlink satellite communication system must remain a civilian project and should not be used for direct offensive strikes, as this creates the risk of Russia destroying the satellites.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that Starlink had resumed operations at speeds exceeding 400 km/h.

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