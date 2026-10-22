In the United States, the number of ballots cast early in Texas two weeks before the midterm elections rose by 74% compared with the same period in 2022. In Kansas, the figure more than doubled, while in Maine, North Carolina and Ohio, the number of votes cast by mail or in person early increased by more than 30%.

This was reported by Korea Herald, citing an Associated Press analysis. The data cover the period through Tuesday and reflect voter activity after early voting began in most states.

More than 13 million ballots nationwide

Overall, more than 13 million mail-in and early ballots have already been cast in the United States, compared with 9 million at the same stage of the 2022 midterm elections. At the same time, the increase is explained not only by voter activity: several states expanded early voting options or began providing more data than they did four years ago.

Democrats are seeking to win Senate seats currently controlled by Republicans in Texas, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina and Ohio. In most of these states, the share of Republicans among those who voted early is lower than during the previous midterm election cycle. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Competitive races in Texas and Ohio

In Texas, where in-person early voting began only on Monday, the number of ballots cast approached 1 million. At the same stage in 2022, it stood at about 550,000. Democrat James Talarico and state Attorney General, Republican Ken Paxton, are competing for the Senate seat. Texas data do not show a breakdown of returned ballots by party registration.

In Ohio, 156,000 more ballots were cast early than in 2022, representing a 30% increase. The state is holding competitive elections for the Senate, the House of Representatives and governor. According to AdImpact estimates, total spending on Ohio's Senate race will approach $500 million.

Not all states recorded growth

In Michigan and Georgia, where Democrats are defending Senate seats, the total number of early votes remains high but is roughly in line with the level of four years ago. In Iowa, which is also holding competitive elections for governor, senator and members of the House of Representatives, early voting declined by about 6% compared with the same period in 2022.

Read us on