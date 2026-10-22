Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has appointed Yuri Trutnev as his aide. He previously served as Russia’s deputy prime minister and as the Russian president’s plenipotentiary representative in the Far Eastern Federal District. The corresponding decree, No. 764, was signed on October 22, 2026.

According to the document, Trutnev has been appointed assistant to the President of Russia and relieved of his previous position. The decree took effect on the date of its signing.

The appointment took place amid personnel changes in the Russian government. In particular, the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved Oleg Kozhemyak for the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District. Yuri Trutnev previously held these positions.

It is noteworthy that the surname of Putin’s new aide is homophonous with the word “drone.” This is the name given to male bees, whose primary task is to fertilize the queen. Unlike worker bees, drones do not collect nectar, do not produce honey, and do not participate in building the hive.

For this reason, the word “drone” is used figuratively to describe a person who lives off others and avoids work.

Yuri Trutnev is 70 years old. He was born in Perm, where he began his political career. In 1996, he became mayor of the city and later headed the Perm Region.

From 2004 to 2012, Trutnev served as Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources. After that, he worked for a year as an aide to Vladimir Putin.

In August 2013, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far Eastern Federal District.

In this role, Trutnev was responsible for the development of Russia’s Far Eastern regions and the implementation of state policy in the Arctic. He is also a member of the Russian Security Council.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Yury Trutnev was subjected to international sanctions. Restrictions against him were imposed, in particular, by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union.

According to Russian media reports, upon his return to Putin’s administration, Trutnev may be responsible for matters related to patriotic education.

At the same time, the published decree does not specify the exact duties of the Russian dictator’s new aide.

This is reported by Russian media.

As a reminder, earlier, the Russian dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, stated that the war against Ukraine is allegedly nearing its end.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told Steve Witkoff, special representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, that Moscow is ready to help Washington resolve the situation surrounding Iran. The Kremlin leader also expressed interest in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.

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