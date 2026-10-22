A bipartisan group of 23 members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to ask Elon Musk to grant Ukraine full access to the Starlink system.

The lawmakers, including seven Republicans and 16 Democrats, emphasize the need to use satellite communications to detect and destroy missile launchers directly on Russian territory.

According to the congressmen, restoring full functionality to Starlink and its military version, Starshield, will save civilian lives, enhance the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense, and encourage the Kremlin to engage in genuine negotiations.

Source: The Hill.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he was not involved in restricting Ukraine’s access to Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system.

Elon Musk ordered a slowdown in the operation of Starshield defense systems in Ukraine. This was reported in a PBS NewsHour segment on the entrepreneur’s influence on U.S. security interests. The segment was released as a video clip, which is also available as an audio recording.

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