In the United Kingdom, MPs who had criticised the American technology company Palantir said that letters they received from its management were intended to intimidate critics. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Novara Media.

Letters to MPs

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labour and Co-operative MP Rachael Maskell received letters on 3 June from Palantir's UK chief executive Louis Mosley. The letters referred to the MPs' parliamentary remarks about the company and proposed meetings.

Corbyn said he had no doubt that Palantir intended to silence critics. He added that this would not change his position on the company's involvement in public services. Maskell, who represents York Central, said the correspondence would not affect her approach to Palantir. The company has contracts with the UK's National Health Service, the Ministry of Defence and police bodies.

Independent MP Shockat Adam also received an email from Palantir's UK public affairs representative after critical social media posts about the company's involvement in NHS work and its completed contract with Leicestershire Police. Adam called on Palantir executives Peter Thiel, Alex Karp and Louis Mosley to explain their roles to parliament, stressing the public's right to know how the company's software was used in public services and the armed forces.

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Company position and criticism

A Palantir spokesperson said the letters were aimed at correcting claims that the company considers inaccurate. He added that Palantir would respond if politicians repeated what the company considers false information.

Separately, Labour MP Clive Lewis criticised a letter from Palantir's senior vice-president in the UK, Tom Watson, a former deputy leader of Labour. According to Lewis, the letter stated that the company was monitoring his activity related to Palantir.

Human rights groups have also criticised the company over reports that it provided the Israeli military with artificial intelligence-based systems, including for supporting target designation and data analysis, as well as critical data infrastructure for operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

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