Germany’s three main intelligence services plan to introduce a cloud system based on Google technologies for exchanging classified documents. As Anadolu Agency reports, citing German public broadcasters WDR and NDR, the project is expected to involve the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD), the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), and the Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

Isolated network for classified data

The system is planned to be created on the basis of an isolated version of Google Distributed Cloud. It will be called ND-Cloud and will operate autonomously, without a direct internet connection.

According to sources cited by WDR and NDR, all data will be stored exclusively in Germany, and Google will not have access to the information. The platform will also function as a separate specially protected IT network.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Federal Office’s position

The BfV dismissed concerns that using technologies from a U.S. company could jeopardize security or contradict the previous course toward European providers. The agency stated that European solutions remain a priority for strengthening resilience, but stressed the need to use the most advanced available technologies.

In a statement to the broadcasters, the BfV said that its ability to act and implement innovations directly depends on the availability of modern IT systems and technological platforms.

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