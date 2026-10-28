About 150 bunkers will be built in Estonia along the border with Russia

Estonia plans to build about 150 fortified bunkers in the northeastern county of Ida-Viru, which borders Russia. Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem announced this on October 28.

The construction is being carried out as part of the integrated “Baltic Defense Belt” initiative. According to the defense minister, 100 of the structures will be located on state-owned land, and another 50 or so will be built on municipal and private land.

Separate agreements will be concluded with private landowners through compensation for inconvenience, leasing, or the purchase of the plots. At the same time, there are currently no plans for large-scale compulsory expropriation or for the state to acquire a significant portion of the border zone.

Source: ERR.

The Estonian Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal filed by Nordic Shield Group AB regarding a tender for the procurement of concrete bunkers for the country’s eastern border. The tender is being conducted by the Estonian Defense Investment Center (RKIK). Nordic Shield Group AB challenged the tender’s requirements regarding production quality standards and ISO certification.

Estonia plans to expand the powers of government agencies to restrict radio and mobile communications. The corresponding bill provides for simplifying measures to counter drones and strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure.

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