In Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, hundreds of people protested, demanding accountability from state institutions, the resignation of several officials, and urgent measures against femicide and gender-based violence. The rally took place after the murder of Arlinda Zekaj in the village of Vitomirica near the city of Peja, Balkan Insight reports.

According to the outlet, the woman was killed on Sunday evening shortly after police escorted her home from a police station. There, she had reported domestic violence by her husband. Three days before the murder, Zekaj had asked the local prosecutor's office to intervene to protect her from a violent attack.

Protesters' demands

Participants in the march walked from Pristina's central square to the Ministry of Justice and other government buildings. They demanded the resignation of Justice Minister Donika Gervalla, Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla, and Peja Mayor Gazmend Muhaxheri.

Activists, representatives of civil society organizations, and citizens also called for the dismissal and accountability of justice system employees in Peja. Other demands included providing social housing to survivors of gender-based violence, vetting the judicial system, legalizing self-defense for women, and recognizing femicide as a national-level emergency.

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Court cases and authorities' response

On Tuesday, a court remanded Jeton Silaj in custody for 30 days on suspicion of contempt of court. He is also named in an indictment for domestic violence over threats against the late Arlinda Zekaj. Alberta Silaj was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti criticized the judicial system during a government meeting. He said that warnings preceding the murder had gone unheeded. Outrage was also sparked by Justice Minister Gervalla's statement in parliament that Zekaj had not sought help from the government.

According to the outlet, Arlinda Zekaj became the seventh woman in Kosovo to be killed by a family member in 2026.

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