In Poland, 31.2% of survey participants negatively assessed Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz’s performance as minister of funds and regional policy. Her work received a positive assessment from 19.2% of respondents, Interia reports, citing an SW Research poll for Onet.

Survey results

The largest share of respondents, 34.2%, said they were unaware of Pełczyńska-Nałęcz’s achievements as head of the ministry. Another 15.4% of respondents were unable to assess her performance unequivocally.

The former minister received the highest share of positive assessments among respondents under 24 years old: 27.9% in this group assessed her work positively, while 6.4% assessed it negatively. Among survey participants over 50, 14.7% gave a positive assessment, while 36.8% gave a negative one.

The SW Research study commissioned by Onet was conducted on October 27–28 among a representative group of 800 adult Poles.

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Resignation and change at the ministry

On October 22, Pełczyńska-Nałęcz announced on the X platform that she was leaving Donald Tusk’s government. She headed the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy, which is responsible for managing European Union funds and coordinating the country’s development policy.

Later, Szymon Hołownia said that the board of the Poland 2050 party had decided to expel Pełczyńska-Nałęcz from the party for actions detrimental to the party and contrary to the decisions of its statutory bodies.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that he would propose Agnieszka Bartol, Poland’s permanent representative to the EU, who held senior positions at the European Council, for the post of minister of funds and regional policy.

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