In the Czech Republic, the number of antisemitic incidents increased from 874 in 2020 to 4,694 in 2024. These figures are contained in a report by the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), a Council of Europe body, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The report was prepared as part of the seventh monitoring cycle for the Czech Republic. It is based, among other things, on a visit by commission representatives to the country in November 2025 and an analysis of documents through March 2026. ECRI cited the Federation of Jewish Communities in the Czech Republic as the source of its incident data.

Increase after October 2023

In 2021, 1,128 antisemitic incidents were recorded, and in 2022, 2,277. In 2023, their number rose to 4,328, and in 2024, to 4,694. The commission drew attention to a significant increase in such incidents after the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The vast majority of cases involved online hate speech. Posts collectively blamed the Czech Jewish community for the actions of the Israeli government. The number of cases of Holocaust denial or distortion in 2024 increased by 47% compared with the previous year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks and the authorities' response

Physical violence, according to ECRI, remained relatively rare: two antisemitic attacks were recorded in 2020–2023. At the same time, four attacks on people perceived as Jewish were documented in 2024, as well as 12 cases of attacks on or desecration of Jewish property. The number of targeted incidents against individuals, property or institutions increased from 24 in 2022 to 118 in 2024.

According to the report, there was an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in Brno in January 2024, but the explosive device did not detonate. A subsequent international investigation, the article states, led to the detention of five people aged 13 to 18. Two suspects were charged with incitement to hatred and attempted terrorist attack against Jewish people and property.

In October 2025, the Czech government approved the Strategy to Combat Antisemitism for 2025–2030. The document provides for strengthening the security of the Jewish community, countering antisemitic hatred and developing Holocaust education.

Read us on