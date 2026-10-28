Scientists have discovered an object beyond Pluto's orbit that could become a dwarf planet

Using a powerful telescope in Chile, scientists have discovered an icy object moving beyond Pluto’s orbit. Researchers speculate that it may turn out to be a new dwarf planet in the Solar System.

The object has been designated 2026 ED138. According to scientists’ preliminary estimates, its diameter ranges from 600 to 1,500 kilometers. It orbits the Sun at a distance approximately 46 times greater than the distance from Earth to the Sun. By comparison, Pluto is, on average, about 40 times farther from the Sun than Earth.

The object was discovered using the new Vera K. Rubin Observatory, located at the summit of Cerro Pachón in central Chile.

Scientists still need to confirm that this object is indeed a dwarf planet, so they will conduct further observations. To be classified as a dwarf planet, an object must have sufficient mass to assume a spherical shape under the influence of its own gravity.

If this is confirmed, 2026 ED138 will join the five other dwarf planets. These include Pluto, Eris, Haumea, and Makemake (all of which orbit beyond Neptune, the outermost planet), as well as Ceres, which is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

According to available data, 2026 ED138 could become one of the largest dwarf planets.

Source: Reuters.

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