In Poland, Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister Beata Szydło said that she had submitted a request to convene an extraordinary meeting of the European Democracy Shield committee in the European Parliament. She wants the committee to discuss the situation surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

Request to the European Parliament committee

As Interia reports, Szydło said that the European Democracy Shield committee was created to monitor violations of democratic processes in EU countries. In her view, the situation in Poland provides grounds for considering this issue.

The MEP described the actions of Donald Tusk’s government concerning the Constitutional Tribunal as ones that, in her conviction, violate democratic principles. She also believes that the committee should more broadly examine the activities of the Polish government.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on elections and destabilization

Szydło claims that the events surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal are a harbinger of what may happen during Poland’s parliamentary elections next year. She also stated that the actions of Tusk’s government are allegedly aimed at destabilizing the country and create a danger for Poland.

Szydło also announced the submission of the request in English. She described the situation in the Constitutional Tribunal as one that, according to her, is causing a wave of concern in the European Union.

Read us on