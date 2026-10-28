Turkey will keep the straits closed to military vessels until the war against Ukraine ends

Ankara will continue to strictly adhere to the restrictions on the passage of military vessels through the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits, in accordance with the Montreux Convention, for the entire duration of the hostilities against Ukraine. Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler made this statement on October 28 during a meeting with his counterparts from Bulgaria and Romania.

The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry emphasized that strict adherence to the international legal regime governing the straits has prevented the war from spreading to the entire Black Sea region.

In addition, Güler highlighted the continuation of mine-clearing operations as part of the joint MCM BLACK SEA initiative and the strengthening of protection for critical underwater infrastructure. He also noted that Turkey has assumed command of the naval component within the “Coalition of the Willing” for Ukraine and remains firmly committed to supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

Source: DHA.

Ankara reserves the right to take legal action in the event of further attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea that involve Turkish interests. This was stated on October 28 by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler.

In the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, three drones attacked the Liberian-flagged container ship CONTSHIP JET. All crew members were rescued.

Six ships have been attacked by drones in the Black Sea over the past 10 days — The Guardian

Russian drones attacked a Turkish ship in the Black Sea.

European Commission President von der Leyen condemned the attacks on ships in the Black Sea — Interia

Read us on