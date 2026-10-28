Netherlands orders poultry to be kept indoors — The Independent

In the Netherlands, the government has ordered farmers across the country to keep poultry indoors or otherwise protect it. The decision was made after three bird flu outbreaks were reported in recent days.

Nationwide requirement

Agriculture Minister Silvio Erkens announced the introduction of the requirement on Wednesday. As The Independent reports, the rule applies to farmers throughout the Netherlands.

This is not only about keeping birds in enclosed premises: the government has also permitted another way of housing birds under protection. The decision concerns poultry kept by farmers in the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk of new infections

According to Erkens, the risk of further infections is significant. The minister said the nationwide requirement was introduced to prevent as much suffering as possible for animals and farm owners.

He linked the decision to three recent bird flu outbreaks. The government measure is intended to reduce the risk of new infections among poultry.

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