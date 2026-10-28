Complaint filed in UK against Israeli reservist — Al Jazeera

The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a criminal complaint in the United Kingdom against Israeli reservist Lidor Dafna, who, according to the organization, is in the country. The complaint accuses him of involvement in the destruction of a flour-milling facility in Gaza in May 2025. Al Jazeera reports this.

According to the foundation, Dafna served in the 603rd Engineering Battalion. The organization said that a video he published on social media allegedly shows an Israeli military bulldozer destroying wheat storage silos in southern Gaza. As of publication, the UK's Metropolitan Police had not responded to Al Jazeera's request for comment on the case.

Materials from social media

The Brussels-based Hind Rajab Foundation is named after five-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed along with her relatives in Gaza in January 2024. The organization collects photos and videos published by Israeli military personnel to use them as materials for criminal complaints in different countries.

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Natasha Brack, the foundation's head of litigation, said the organization verifies digital materials in accordance with the Berkeley Protocol on Digital Open Source Investigations. According to her, footage is geolocated using satellite imagery, with buildings, roads, water towers and distinctive patterns of destruction compared, as well as cross-checked against military sources.

Cases in other countries

Lawyer Khaled al-Shouli, who represents Palestinian victims at the International Criminal Court, noted that social media materials can be important evidence. At the same time, he said, they must be verified for their origin and the time and place of filming, while a serviceman's presence at a particular location alone does not prove his personal involvement in a crime.

The foundation also reported complaints in Belgium, Canada and Brazil. In Belgium, following the organization's complaint, federal police detained and questioned two Israeli military personnel, after which they were released. In Brazil, a judge ordered an investigation into an Israeli serviceman in January 2025, but he left the country before being detained.

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