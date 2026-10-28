Ukraine and the Netherlands have begun work on the Bliksem air defense project

Ukraine and the Netherlands have launched a joint technology project in the field of air defense called Bliksem. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on October 28 during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague.

The project aims to deepen practical economic and technological cooperation between defense and industrial companies in both countries. During the meeting, the head of state also noted the Netherlands’ allocation of a €500 million military aid package aimed at replenishing capabilities to intercept Russian ballistic missiles, as well as a €1.2 billion package of non-lethal support for the restoration of the energy sector, infrastructure, and healthcare.

In addition, the head of state thanked the Netherlands for the €1.2 billion package of non-lethal support for Ukraine. According to him, these funds will be directed toward energy support, infrastructure reconstruction, the social sector, and healthcare.

Source: “Ukrinform”

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional €500 million in military aid. The new package will include, in particular, air defense systems and drones to protect against Russian airstrikes. This was announced by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands on a visit. There, he plans to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses, and King Willem-Alexander. Among the main topics of discussion are defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, and continued support for Ukraine.

The Dutch Minister of Defense called Russia an enemy, not merely an aggressor.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine enhance the effectiveness of its F-16s in shooting down jet-powered drones.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine maintain its F-16 fighter jets.



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