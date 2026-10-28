In Germany, students on Wednesday blocked university buildings in Berlin and Hamburg to protest cuts to education funding and government plans to reinstate military conscription. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Actions in Berlin and Hamburg

At the Free University of Berlin, protesters blocked access to the Otto Suhr Institute from late morning. A university spokesperson confirmed to the Tagesspiegel newspaper that the action is linked to youth protests in France and is directed against cuts in education and the reinstatement of conscription.

A student group said on social media that, by disrupting the usual seminar schedule, it seeks to draw attention to an “acute crisis” in higher education funding and the need for urgent action. Activists also called on people to join protest days on October 31 and November 20.

In Hamburg, around 50 demonstrators blocked entrances to the University of Applied Sciences’ arts and media campus in the morning. A university representative said that staff and students were not prevented from entering the buildings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparations for nationwide protests

According to the German news agency DPA, participants in the Hamburg action chanted slogans in support of affordable living and a future for young people. They also demanded increased public investment, including the allocation of €100 billion for education and social services.

The protests took place ahead of a nationwide demonstration that the Gen Z steht auf initiative plans to hold on Saturday. Organizers said that more than 145,000 students and young people had already registered online. The main actions are to take place in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne, while additional protests are planned in another 27 cities.

The demonstrations are to begin at 2:00 p.m. local time under the slogan “Our future is in our hands.” According to the organizers, the protests will focus on cuts to education and social spending, rising living costs and plans to reinstate military conscription.

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