In the United Kingdom, after Storms Austen and Boelo, around 90,000 consumers, mainly in the northern parts of the country, remained without electricity. According to The Guardian, energy workers had to restore power to approximately 700,000 customers over the weekend.

Two people died

The storms caused widespread transport disruption, flooding, event cancellations and power outages. According to authorities, two men died after trees fell: a 60-year-old man in Dumfries and Galloway and another man, aged around 20, in the Finchley area of London.

Energy Networks Association chief executive Lawrence Slade said Friday, Saturday and Sunday were the most difficult days for operators, particularly because Storm Boelo quickly followed Austen. According to him, strong winds prevented engineers from being safely deployed to replace poles and restore damaged lines.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New wind warnings

The Met Office issued two yellow warnings over new strong winds. The first was in force for western coastal areas from Cornwall to southwest Scotland, where gusts of up to 65 mph and at times heavy rain were expected along exposed coasts. The second warning covered most of Scotland, where winds of 50–60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph were forecast in the far north.

Flooding was recorded in Largs, Scotland, in the town centre. Emergency services also attended a flooded care home in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire; police said the whereabouts of everyone at the facility had been established. Due to the bad weather, some flights to Leeds Bradford Airport were diverted or cancelled, while rail operators advised passengers to check current train services before travelling.

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