Six political forces could enter Poland’s Sejm if parliamentary elections were held now. According to an Ipsos poll for TVP Info and the “19:30” program, the Civic Coalition has the highest support at 34%. RMF24 reports.

Distribution of support

Law and Justice came second in the poll with 26% support. Confederation took third place, with 10% of respondents ready to vote for it.

Grzegorz Braun’s Confederation of the Polish Crown would also enter parliament with 8%, followed by the New Left with 6% and the Polish People’s Party with 5%. RMF24 notes that this is the first party-support poll in a long time in which the Polish People’s Party has exceeded the electoral threshold.

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Parties outside the Sejm

The Together party and Development Plus received 4% support each, which is insufficient to enter the Sejm. Poland 2050 received 1% support, while another 1% of respondents chose the “other party” option.

Based on calculations using this distribution of votes, the Civic Coalition would receive 196 seats, Law and Justice 157, Confederation 48, Confederation of the Polish Crown 36, the New Left 18, and the Polish People’s Party 5. The poll was conducted using CATI/CAVI methods on October 21–22 on a representative nationwide sample of 1,000 adult Poles.

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