Braun faces six charges in Poland — RMF24

Prosecutors in Wrocław, Poland, have brought six charges against Grzegorz Braun, leader of the Confederation of the Polish Crown. One of them concerns the alleged unlawful deprivation of liberty of a gynecologist at a hospital in Oleśnica on April 16, 2025, RMF24 reports.

Incident at the Oleśnica hospital

Braun was also charged with violating the doctor’s personal inviolability, insulting her and defaming her. According to the outlet, on April 16, he entered the County Hospital Complex in Oleśnica and attempted to obstruct the work of gynecologist Gizela Jagielska. At the time, Braun stated that he was carrying out a citizen’s arrest.

The doctor previously told the Polish Press Agency that Braun entered the administrative department, blocked her path and held her in an administrative room for more than an hour. According to her, he insulted and threatened her, and when she tried to leave, he pushed and pulled her.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other charges

Another charge concerns public incitement via the internet on December 14, 2023, to hatred on religious grounds, as well as to obstructing religious rites and offending religious feelings. It concerns an interview in which Braun, among other things, commented on the use of a fire extinguisher to put out a Hanukkah candle in the Polish Sejm. According to the prosecutor’s office, in that interview he approved of such actions and encouraged the audience to repeat them.

The sixth charge concerns the destruction on March 18, 2025, of posters belonging to the Tęczowe Opole association in Opole’s market square. The charges were brought against Braun in the presence of his defense lawyer. He refused to provide explanations, sign the decision on the charges and the interrogation record, and did not provide any personal data. The documents were signed by his defense lawyer.

Read us on