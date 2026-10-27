In Warsaw, a court ordered former Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz to leave the courtroom during a hearing in President Karol Nawrocki’s lawsuit against Onet’s publisher. The politician entered the courtroom during the questioning of Gazeta Wyborcza journalist Piotr Głuchowski without having a pass. As RMF24 reports, after the court asked him, Macierewicz confirmed that he did not have such a document and was ordered to leave.

Open hearing in Warsaw

The hearing at the Warsaw District Court was the first hearing in this case open to the public. At the same time, broadcasting of the hearing was not permitted. The first hearing directly in the case took place on September 15, while all previous hearings were held behind closed doors.

The court issues passes for the courtroom in cases where significant public interest is expected. The absence of such a document was grounds for ordering Macierewicz to leave the courtroom.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Essence of the lawsuit

Nawrocki filed a lawsuit for the protection of personal rights against Ringier Axel Springer Polska over an Onet publication from May 2025 titled “Karol Nawrocki and the Secrets of the Grand Hotel.” The Onet article alleged that Nawrocki, while working as a security guard at the Grand Hotel in Sopot, had allegedly participated in a scheme to bring sex workers to guests.

Onet wrote that the information was provided by Nawrocki’s former colleagues from the hotel’s security staff, who wished to remain anonymous out of concern for their own safety and said they were prepared to testify in court. After the publication, Nawrocki announced his intention to go to civil court and file a private criminal accusation. According to Jakub Kudła, head of RASP’s legal department, the lawsuit concerns, among other things, the protection of the president’s honor and dignity and also includes a demand to publish an apology.

Read us on