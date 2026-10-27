The Netherlands has withdrawn from the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 because of Israel’s participation. The country reversed the decision made in September, when it planned to return to the contest, The Independent reports.

Unable to find a broadcaster to participate

The Dutch public broadcasting organization NPO said it was unable to find a broadcaster willing to ensure the participation of a Dutch performer. NPO director Jet de Ranitz explained that the organization had decided to “take a step back for now” because of the sensitivity of the issues currently being discussed.

In September, NPO said it intended to send an artist to the contest. At the time, the Netherlands’ return to Eurovision 2027 was expected to be a joint project of several public broadcasters, with NPO coordinating the selection of the performer, the broadcast and commentary on the contest.

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Reaction to the intention to return

The decision to return drew criticism: earlier this month, hundreds of NPO employees sent a letter opposing the Netherlands’ participation. Several prominent Dutch media figures also publicly spoke out against the move.

De Ranitz said that during consultations with broadcasters, NPO initially believed it had sufficient support to return to the contest. At the same time, the organization will still broadcast Eurovision.

In 2026, the Netherlands, along with Spain, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia, boycotted the contest after organizers did not exclude Israel over the war against Hamas in Gaza and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Thirty-five countries took part in the Eurovision 2026 final, and the contest was won by Bulgarian singer Dara. Organizers said the final was watched by 130 million people worldwide, compared with 160 million in 2025.

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